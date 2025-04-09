AEW Breakout Star Kevin Knight Addresses Future With NJPW

Although Kevin Knight recently signed a contract with AEW, New Japan Pro-Wrestling fans won't have to worry about the wrestler abruptly disappearing from the promotion. In an interview with Adrian Hernandez, Knight revealed that the relationship between AEW and NJPW means he can continue working with both companies for the time being.

"As I got the AEW graphic, I inked a deal with New Japan as well," Knight said. "New Japan [has] to deal with me for another year or so, and so does AEW, so I'm doing both — best of both worlds."

Knight may look familiar to AEW viewers, as he previously wrestled there in the past, including at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door as well as on AEW Dark. His debut as a full member of the company's roster took place in March, with Knight losing to "Switchblade" Jay White on an episode of "AEW Collision."

Due to a poorly-timed injury, Knight found himself replacing White in this year's Owen Hart Cup, wrestling a singles match against Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty. Although he lost, a strong showing against Ospreay on pay-per-view is far from the worst way for Knight to start his AEW run.

This Friday, NJPW will host Windy City Riot in Chicago, Illinois, with Knight set to compete. He'll team up with KUSHIDA to challenge Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson for the STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship. Whatever the outcome of that match, it looks as though Knight will continue balancing his time between AEW and NJPW in the months ahead.

