World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER Announces He Re-Signed With WWE At The End Of 2024

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is heading into WrestleMania 41 with 249 days as champ, and win, lose, or draw, Gunther is set to be with WWE for the foreseeable future. Gunther confirmed that he signed a new contract at the end of 2024 and was not looking elsewhere.

"I'm set where I am," Gunther told Ariel Helwani. "Since I signed in 2019, I've been champion like 85-90% of the time. So obviously they always saw me a certain way and give me that trust and I enjoyed it."

The former WWE NXT UK Champion said that he gets the most satisfaction from jobs like professional wrestling where he's allowed to "step up" and make something on the show, even the smallest part if need be, work.

Since his 2019 signing, Gunther has broken both the record for the longest WWE NXT UK Title reign, as well as the longest reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion. The latter record had previously stood for over 30 years. The 2024 Men's King of The Ring Tournament Winner won the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam last year, dethroning Damian Priest with help from Finn Balor. As it stands, Gunther is just 67 days shy of breaking the record of Seth Rollins, who was the longest-reigning World Heavyweight Champion in the title's short history, at 316 days. Should he defeat 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Winner Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 and break the record, Gunther would have set records for all three titles that he's won in WWE.