Gunther Refuses To Discuss Jey Uso On WWE Raw Recap

A week removed from seeing brother Jimmy Uso beaten to a bloody pulp, Jey Uso confronted the man responsible for it — his WrestleMania 41 opponent, GUNTHER – on "WWE Raw." Jey's words were seemingly so effective that they left the usually confident "The Ring General" standing in the ring, speechless. That speechlessness then continued on "WWE Raw Recap," when GUNTHER refused to utter a word about Jey.

"You just mentioned an interview with me, GUNTHER, so I'm not interested in speaking about Jey Uso," GUNTHER said. "Do you have any further questions that are about myself? Then I'm happy to have a little interview here, but otherwise [I'm not interested]. I don't want to talk about Jey Uso."

"I had a great reign," he continued. "We just came back from Europe. We had a record-breaking houses there. I was on every live event. I was on almost every TV over there. I think there's enough to talk about in that regard, so let's talk about the fantastic reign I'm having and I'm still going to have after WrestleMania."

GUNTHER's reign as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion began with a victory over Damian Priest at the 2024 SummerSlam premium live event. Since then, he's successfully defended the title against the likes of Sami Zayn, Randy Orton, Priest and Jey Uso. In winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, Jey secured another title shot, this time on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

According to Jey, he was previously afraid of GUNTHER. After helplessly watching his brother's attack last week, however, he now holds no fear and is even more motivated to dethrone GUNTHER at WrestleMania.

