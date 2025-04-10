Backstage Details On Young Bucks Helping Jon Moxley Retain AEW World Title At Dynasty

The Young Bucks are back, much to the chagrin of Swerve Strickland and AEW fans. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions returned to AEW at Sunday's Dynasty PPV, helping Jon Moxley retain the AEW World Title against Swerve.

According to Fightful Select, many backstage were not sure how long The Young Bucks would be away from television. The Bucks had been backstage for a show in California, as well as Cincinnati, where they were in attendance for Christopher Daniels's final match. Sources were mixed on how far in advance Sunday's twist had been planned. The publication also was not aware of any plans for Swerve to ever win the match, though it's possible someone else was supposed to cost him the match.

Fightful says that one theory with AEW is that "Switchblade" Jay White had been meant to turn heel at some point, possibly at AEW Dynasty, and his recent injury meant that The Young Bucks had to come in as the audible. White was initially slated to compete in the Owen Hart Cup, but his injury forced plans to change and recent signee Kevin Knight to get White's spot. Knight was defeated by Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty in the first round.

The Young Bucks explained their actions on "AEW Dynamite," saying they were trying to convince The Deathriders to join forces with them, which led to a confrontation with Kenny Omega. Kazuchika Okada came out to add to the numbers advantage but the odds were evened by Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana.