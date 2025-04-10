Kenny Omega Confronts Young Bucks After Tense Scene With Death Riders On AEW Dynamite

The fall-out from Dynasty was felt on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday following World Champion Jon Moxley's victory over Katsuyori Shibata in the opening match of the show. After the match, the Young Bucks, who returned at Dynasty to take out Moxley's pay-per-view opponent, Swerve Strickland, came out to let the crowd know what was on their minds. The pair exchanged brief words with Moxley before he and Marina Shafir left the ring.

Nick Jackson said that "Hangman" Adam Page was welcome for them taking out Strickland and said this was what they wanted all along. He said they don't forget their friends and said they still loved Page. Matt Jackson said he thinks they have more in common with Moxley's Death Riders than they initially realized, as they've been watching them from home. He asked the crowd if they could imagine the synergy between the Death Riders and the Bucks if they worked together as one. He asked Moxley to come back out with his stable to discuss business, but it was Omega's music who hit instead.

Omega questioned if the Bucks really did everything for their friends, because they forgot him. He mentioned the last time they met face-to-face, the Bucks took him out at the height of his diverticulitis battle. Omega said he came back to AEW for his own legacy, not revenge, and it wasn't the Death Riders who killed the company, it was the Young Bucks. He got in the ring to start a fight, but Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada's music hit and he came out, only for Strickland's music to play. Strickland came up from behind with a chair and ran off the heels and gave a fist bump to Okada before addressing the EVPs, telling them it was "Buck hunting season."