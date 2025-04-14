WWE's Big E Has Surprising Reaction To The New Day Trying To 'Erase' Him From History

WWE star Big E has hit back at his former tag team partners, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, after he was removed from a photo of the three of them after an iconic moment.

Kofi recently celebrated six years of KofiMania, when he won the WWE Championship from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. He recently commemorated the moment with a photo of him being hoisted on the top of Woods and Big E's shoulders, but surreptitiously, the latter was edited out of the photo. Big E, following this week's "WWE Raw," has responded to the photo and Woods and Kingston's to remove him from an important moment in the group's history.

"Look, I know it's been their duty to try to erase me from their history, and that again is their god-given right to do as they choose. But, the people know. I was there. There is no New Day without me, and, honestly, if you look at the trajectory of the New Day since I've been gone ... let's count the number of titles? A little lacking. Let's count the number of main events? Also, a little lacking," said Big E on Raw Recap.

Big E argued that all the titles the New Day won — which propelled them into the conversation about being the greatest WWE tag team in history — were won while he was part of the group. While giving credit to Kofi for everything he achieved in the company even before he joined WWE, he believes he played an integral role in KofiMania.

"I can't claim that I ... I can't take anything away from that moment [KofiMania], but look, I was there, I was a part of it," said Big E.

The former WWE Champion added that he's pleased with his career and his contribution to the group.