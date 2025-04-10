Kevin Nash Predicts Winners Of Men's Title Matches At WWE WrestleMania 41

While the card for WrestleMania 41 is stacked with high-profile matchups, the men's world title picture remains the most uncertain heading into the event. Following his Royal Rumble victory, Jey Uso is set to challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship, who's held the title for 250 days. Additionally, after winning the Elimination Chamber and turning heel last month, John Cena will look to capture his 17th World Championship against Cody Rhodes. Many wrestling pundits continue to make strong arguments for the outcome of either match, leading WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash to provide his thoughts on the winners for both title bouts on "Kliq This."

"They've painted him [Jey Uso] super strong, almost to the point of it's not believable that Jey's going to go over, so then it means Jey's going to go over ... or do you keep the heel? You can't have a bunch of babyface champs. I don't think that Cody's going to lose at Mania. I don't think that's the last thing you're going to see that night, unless the Rock's involved somehow into the in the finish."

Despite initially stating that Uso could win at WrestleMania based on the story that's developed with the World Heavyweight Championship on "WWE Raw," Nash believes that GUNTHER is the right choice to come out victorious.

"I think GUNTHER goes over. I think it's a hell of a match and I think GUNTHER goes over ... I don't think it hurts him to lose, did it hurt Rocky to lose in Rocky 1?" Nash said. "This is the first time Jey's been to this level. So if he comes up short and he gets f***ed ... I think that it would hurt GUNTHER and I think Jey's bulletproof."

