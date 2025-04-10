Lexis King Details The Genesis Of WWE Look And Entrance

Since leaving AEW and joining "WWE NXT," Lexis King has become one of the most vibrant characters on the developmental brand. His long blonde hair coupled with his unique beard style and entrance caught the attention of fans overtime, leading the former AEW star to define himself beyond the legacy of his father, Brian Pillman. That said, it seems like King's character was originally supposed to be even more extravagant, revealing on "The Rich Eisen Show" that WWE initially wanted to attach more bells and whistles along with the throne in his entrance to represent his royal identity.

"I'm thinking, wow I hit the freaking jackpot. I got the name King, I got all the hot girls carrying me out on the throne, and then we get to the day of the show and they're like, 'Ah, it's going to be hard for these girls to carry you out there, so we're going to have to figure out another way' ... then one of the production guys was like "Oh why don't we just throw it on some wheels and we'll roll them out."

King continued to speak about the importance of creating his own identity, and feels that embodying a different character than most had helped him stand out on "NXT." He then explained which "WWE SmackDown" star recommended where he should get his beard done.

"I needed to find a barber and I don't know why, I just decided to go through my contacts. Carmelo Hayes was somebody that I was cool with ... he sent me to the right place because I just showed up with it one day, with a spray tan and the beard all lined up and people were like, 'That's it, keep doing it.'"

