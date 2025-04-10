Indie Wrestler Nick Gage Mourning Loss Of Partner, Sondra Culbertson

Sondra Culbertson, the longtime partner of independent wrestler Nick Gage, died earlier this month at the age of 43, according to a post made by wrestling promotion GCW on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Culbertson died on April 1, 2025. Gage and Culbertson had been together for over 25 years, and she was frequently seen cheering Gage on at GCW and CZW events. Additionally, Culbertson was interviewed for the episode of "Dark Side of the Ring" that focused on Gage, released in 2021.

Gage has been a stalwart of the independent wrestling scene since the 1990s, and is most commonly associated with CZW and later GCW. He has previously appeared in AEW, as well as smaller independent promotions like Beyond Wrestling and the now-defunct IWA Mid-South.

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale offered additional comment on Culbertson's passing with a post of his own on X.

"Those that knew her will never forget her," Lauderdale wrote. "She had an unbreakable spirit, an infectious laugh and an attitude that never quit. She never lost an argument but it sure was fun to argue with her. I'm lucky to have shared so many laughs with her and Nick over the years."

Wrestlers including Joey Janela, Tony Deppen, and former ROH star Cheeseburger offered public remembrances of Culbertson following her passing.

"They were together 26 years through the good times and bad," Janela said. "Not many people could say the same in this day and age, true love. One of [the] realest, RIP Sondra. Show your love for the king, he loves you all!"

The staff of Wrestling Inc. would like to offer condolences to Nick Gage and the family and friends of Sondra Culbertson.