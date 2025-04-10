Bully Ray 'Despised' This AEW Dynasty Title Match Finish, Details What Could've Been

This past Sunday at AEW Dynasty, Toni Storm retained the AEW Women's World Championship against Megan Bayne, who was competing in her first pay-per-view title match for the company. Bayne lost by being rolled up for the pin, and despite many fans crediting both women for their hard work, Bully Ray Dudley believes AEW missed an opportunity to be creative post-match. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully suggested that it would've been smarter to have Bayne retaliate after the bell, rather than not taking action, as it made her look weak in defeat.

"I love the match, I liked the finish, I absolutely despise what happened after the finish ... Toni Storm should have gotten that inside small package victory, one, two, three, Megan Bayne should have kicked out at three and a half, got to her feet and murdered Toni Storm ... she should have taken her head off, power-bombed her nine times and then when Luther jumped up on the apron ... beat the s**t out of Luther." Bully said. "She should have left an absolute mess in the ring of Toni and Toni's valet, kill everybody."

Bully Ray explained that it's acceptable for AEW to have Bayne pinned at Dynasty, but should've at least booked her to look strong after the match. In addition to his thoughts on the women's title bout, the WWE Hall Of Famer commented on FTR turning heel on Cope at the event, and revealed which match he predicts could happen in the near future.

"I think you're going to get the return of Edge and Christian and with the Young Bucks back, I think AEW has put themselves in a position for a Young Bucks, FTR, Edge and Christian, maybe possible ladder match scenario."

