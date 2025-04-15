Jim Ross Says He'd Endorse Former TNA Star Gail Kim For AEW Job

For many years, Gail Kim served as a producer, and later Head of Talents Relations, for TNA Wrestling. Two weeks ago, that changed, as the company terminated her and several other backstage figures. As such, Kim is now reportedly a free agent, and according to her, currently in the process of planning her next moves in the professional wrestling space.

On a recent episode of "Grilling JR," AEW commentator Jim Ross noted that he wouldn't be surprised if Kim appeared in All Elite Wrestling in the future. In fact, he'd push for it.

"I would endorse that. If [AEW CEO] Tony Khan asked me my thoughts on the matter, I would suggest [he] go for it because she's very, very valuable and does a great job," Ross said. "I have great respect for Gail Kim and her reputation speaks for itself. She gets results. She's very good with working with talent. I'm a big Gail Kim fan and she should not be unemployed long in my world."

From December 2020 until October 2021, AEW and TNA worked together on cross-promotional matches and stories, which notably included TNA World Championship reigns from AEW's Kenny Omega and Christian Cage. Beyond this, Kim carries forth pre-existing connections to AEW's Jeff Jarrett, Paul Wight (formerly known as The Big Show), Billy Gunn, and Ross through her previous work in TNA and WWE. Jeff and his father Jerry Jarrett co-founded TNA (initially known as NWA: Total Nonstop Action) in 2002. Currently, he serves as an in-ring performer and Director of Business Development for AEW.

