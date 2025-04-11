Mark Briscoe Gives Portfolio Diversification Update After Big Money AEW Dynamite Win

AEW star Mark Briscoe is $100,000 richer after this past week's "AEW Dynamite," and as promised, he has started his diversification process.

This week on "Dynamite," Briscoe, along with Will Ospreay, Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight, won the $400,000 Explosive eight-man tag team match after defeating Ricochet, The Beast Mortos, Lio Rush, and Action Andretti. Ahead of the show, the eight stars revealed what they would do if they won the match, where Briscoe revealed that he would diversify his financial portfolio. While financial markets around the world are in turmoil, the AEW star has stuck to his guns and announced that he has begun diversifying his portfolio with the $100,000 he won, and stated that the process should be completed by Tuesday.

"UPDATE- Diversification has commenced. The diversification of the portfolio is underway, and we're hoping it will be at least 80% diversified by Monday. Tuesday at the latest," said Briscoe.

Briscoe and his teammates had quite contrasting choices on what they would do with their share of the money. Former AEW International Champion Ospreay said that he would go to Disney World, Bailey stated that he would get himself some shoes, whereas new AEW star Knight announced that he would probably go to a nightclub.

It remains to be seen whether any footage exists of them spending their money, particularly Briscoe's reaction to the stock prices see-sawing wildly.