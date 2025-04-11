Tommy Dreamer Ponders What Paul Heyman's Favor To Seth Rollins Will Be & Its Impact

As a favor to CM Punk for helping the original Bloodline at WarGames, Paul Heyman will now be in his corner during his WWE WrestleMania 41 triple threat match against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. For not stomping Heyman when he had the chance, Rollins is now claiming that "The WiseMan" owes him a favor as well. The contents of that potential favor, of course, remain a mystery.

"What is this favor going to be?" WWE alumni Tommy Dreamer pondered on "Busted Open After Dark." "That's a question I am really starting to think [about]. There's been a lot of people that say Paul is going to turn and join CM Punk. This was when all the favor questions were going on. Then it turned to Paul's going be with Punk, but then screw [him] and be with Roman. Now, is there an alliance between Paul and Seth Rollins? Listen, Roman doesn't need Paul Heyman. CM Punk doesn't need Paul Heyman. Seth Rollins doesn't need Paul Heyman. Yet Paul Heyman helps every act he's pretty much been with."

The friendship between Punk and Heyman extends back to 2005, when the latter emerged as a mentor to the former during his early days in WWE's developmental system. Beginning in 2020, Heyman came aboard as the manager to Reigns, who went on to become the longest reigning world champion of WWE's modern era. Given Rollins' recent claim, many fans believe he could be next up on Heyman's client list. Dreamer isn't entirely sure that's the case, however.

"Is this where Paul's going to screw over everybody and join Seth? I don't know," Dreamer said. "I don't know where this is going, and that's why I love pro wrestling."

