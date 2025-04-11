Kevin Knight Discusses 'Validating Moment' In AEW Dynasty Match With Will Ospreay

This past Sunday at AEW Dynasty, Kevin Knight lost to Will Ospreay in his first pay-per-view singles match for the company in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Despite being unable to overcome "The Aerial Assassin," Knight looked impressive in defeat, with the match being one of his best he's had with AEW. It would also the first time in Knight's career that he wrestled Ospreay in singles action, and in a recent interview with "Adrian Hernandez," he expressed his appreciation to compete against one of AEW's top stars at a high level.

"Another validating moment for me in my career. And I just kept telling myself this is what we asked for, this is what we prayed for, this what we prepared for. So there was no pressure on me because this is exactly what I wanted. To be on the biggest stage against one of the best in the world, to test my manhood, to test my strength ... to see where I really stand in this wrestling business, one-on-one, it wasn't a multi-man, it wasn't a tag team match, it was mono e mono and unfortunately I didn't come out with the win but I feel like I stacked up great against one of the best, if not the best in the world."

Knight also credited the crowd in Philadelphia, who he felt reacted strongly to the match as well as his ability in the ring despite only watching him compete a handful of times in AEW. Although they were enemies on Sunday, Knight and Ospreay teamed together with Mike Bailey and Mark Briscoe to defeat CRU, Ricochet and The Beast Mortos in an eight-man tag team match on this past Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite."

