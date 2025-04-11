Konnan Contrasts AEW's Willow Nightingale And Marina Shafir

It's been almost two weeks since "AEW Dynamite" showcased a mixed tornado tag team match that saw Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale put a temporary damper on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and his right-hand comrade Marina Shafir's unholy terror. It appears the women in the match were the perfect fit to their counterparts, according to Hall of Famer Konnan. As he was reviewing the match on his "Keepin' It 100" podcast, Konnan further described why Nightingale and Shafir being chosen as each other's opposers was the right decision.

"Willow, who's very charismatic; Marina is the complete opposite," Konnan stated.

Although the "Babe with the Power" came out victorious, she unfortunately fell right into the trap of Moxley's Death Rider DDT, leaving her debilitated and unable to help her partner gain back the AEW World Championship this past Sunday at Dynasty. In the title match, the odds were stacked against Strickland towards the end of the fight when both the Death Riders and the returning Matthew and Nicholas Jackson (The Young Bucks) made appearances. It would be The Bucks that costed the former champion out of winning his match when they hit a vicious EVP Trigger. Strickland, who is now on the warpath following the controversial end to what could have been another historical moment in his career, is venturing into what he calls "Buck hunting season," with the goal in mind to take out the Elite.

