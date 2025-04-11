Backstage Report On Pay Cut Rumors About WWE's Jordynne Grace

Since Jordynne Grace signed with WWE earlier this year, the former TNA star has quickly become one of the company's most promising female competitors, and has proven to deliver in the ring on several occasions as a full-time "WWE NXT" star. However, rumors have continued to circulate regarding the details of Grace's contract, specifically the pay structure of her deal, leading Fightful Select to provide an update on the situation.

Fightful began with Scott D'Amore's claims in the Wrestling Observer which indicated that Grace took less money in her WWE contract than she was earning in order to bet on herself. Fightful noted that there was no clarification where that news was reported from, with many being led to believe that Grace took a pay cut from TNA to join WWE. However, Fightful then referred to one of their previous reports from earlier this year, which outlined the real reason that Grace was earning less in WWE was due to other outside ventures, various brand deals, and her TNA salary. Most importantly, Fightful has now clarified that "The Juggernaut's" WWE salary is a main roster level deal, and is more than what she was making in TNA.

In addition, Fightful stated Grace was already making well over seven figures before arriving in WWE through her additional incomes. A main reason for her outside earnings could be attributed to the adult content she had been posting online prior to signing a WWE contract. Since 2021, Grace was an active user on OnlyFans, and was on track to make her first million dollars on the platform from monthly subscriptions. However, Grace shut down her OnlyFans account this year before signing with the promotion, as she intended to make wrestling her main priority, and wanted to avoid any potential conflict with WWE ahead of finalizing a new contract.