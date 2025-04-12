Charlotte Flair Seen Ambushing Tiffany Stratton In Parking Lot Ahead Of WWE SmackDown

Following their intense promo segment on last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown" where both women went off-script and got into personal matters, Charlotte Flair was seen ambushing WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton in the parking lot of the Allstate Arena on Friday. Fan video posted to X (formerly Twitter) showed Flair attack Stratton in a nearly empty lot before the show.

"The Queen" got the upper hand on the champion and bounced Stratton face-first off the window of an SUV before sauntering away. Officials attempted to separate the women and the video appears to show other "SmackDown" stars coming to the aid of Stratton as the clip ends.

Last week, Stratton and Flair got personal when Flair called herself "The Nepo Queen" and mocked Stratton's voice, and Stratton shot back with a quip about Flair's most recent divorce and being "0-3 in marriages" before rolling out of the ring. Flair shot back that the champion's boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, was in her DMs to end the segment. Those within WWE called the segment a "wreck." Flair and Stratton have reportedly had issues for weeks, beginning back when they had their first split-screen interview where Flair appeared to talk over the champion.