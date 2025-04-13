Report: Chelsea Green Was Legitimately Counted Out During WWE SmackDown Match Finish

Count-outs are a rare sight in WWE matches, but that's exactly what happened on last week's "WWE SmackDown" when Chelsea Green suffered a quick loss to Zelina Vega. It now seems the count-out wasn't part of the original plans, with the referee making the call on the fly.

Green, the current Women's United States Champion, was displeased about her Secret Service not being ringside during her match, which eventually led to her loss. "PW Insider" was told by sources in WWE that Green — who was counted out after she was kicked out of the ring — may not have heard referee Ryan Tran begin the count when she was outside complaining to the announcers. A source suggested that Green may have thought that the referee had stopped the count after she threw Vega into the ring again, but the referee continued his count and awarded the victory to Vega when Green didn't return in time. The referee had to call the match in Vega's favor as it was on live TV and was left with no choice, as per the report.

The report added that the match was supposed to have gone on for longer, although Vega was originally supposed to win the match. Despite the finish not ending how it was planned, neither star has heat behind the scenes as WWE executives believe that it's something that happens during a live television show. "PW Insider" also stated that neither Green nor Vega was injured during the match for them to bring it to an end earlier than planned.

After the bell rang to signal the end of the match, there were a few seconds of awkwardness as Green didn't know what had happened, before the ring announcer informed everyone that she had been counted out. Green, as of writing, doesn't have a match at WrestleMania 41, but is set to partner with her Secret Service, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, in a tag team match against the team of Vega, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance on next week's "SmackDown."