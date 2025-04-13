John Cena (But Not Cody Rhodes) Featured In Advertising For WWE Raw After WrestleMania

Along the road to WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes has appeared on episodes of both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." Given a new advertisement, it seems that trend might change in the post-WrestleMania path.

On Monday, April 21, WWE will host the first "Raw" after WrestleMania from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the likes of Jey Uso, WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley being promoted for appearances. Per the official T-Mobile Arena and WWE websites, 16-time world champion John Cena is also slated to appear. Rhodes, his WrestleMania 41 opponent, on the other hand, is not featured on either advertisement as of this writing.

As always, WWE's television lineup is subject to change, meaning Rhodes' presence on this particular "Raw" is not completely off the table. Both "The American Nightmare" and the former "Cenation Leader" are currently scheduled to be at the April 18 edition of "SmackDown," which emanates from the same arena. Two days later, the two will meet under the same roof once again when Rhodes defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41 night two, which takes place at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. For the April 25 episode of WWE's blue brand in Fort Worth, Texas, both men advertised as well.

Cena earned a WrestleMania match against Rhodes by winning the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber. And while initially friendly toward Rhodes, Cena later revealed a new, more aggressive attitude that officially ended his record-breaking babyface run in WWE and solidified him as a heel heading into "The Show of Shows."