John Cena Making At Least One More WWE Appearance Before WrestleMania 41

Even though his heel turn has been the biggest moment to date on the Road to WrestleMania, John Cena has been off the road just as much as he's been on it. In the 12 TV events that have occurred since Cena's turn at Elimination Chamber, he has only appeared on 3 episodes of "Raw," and following his latest appearance on March 31, hadn't been scheduled to appear again until his WrestleMania match with Cody Rhodes.

Fortunately, fans will not have to go that long before they see Cena again. On their official website, WWE has Cena set to appear on the April 18 episode of "WWE SmackDown," the go-home show for WrestleMania 41. At the moment, he is not listed for any other TV appearances beforehand, though it is possible he could be added to this Friday's "SmackDown" or next Monday's "Raw."

As with Cena's "Raw" appearances, one would expect that Rhodes will factor into Cena's plans next Friday, only days before they collide for the Undisputed WWE Championship. It's likely Cena will be looking for revenge, as his final "Raw" appearance saw him get laid out by a Cross Rhodes after he and Rhodes traded their most personal barbs yet in the rivalry.

One notable figure still missing from the Cena/Rhodes program is The Rock, who was instrumental in convincing Cena to turn heel on Rhodes at Elimination Chamber, though the reason Cena did so remains a mystery. It may remain a mystery as well, as Rock is currently not scheduled to appear on "Raw" or "SmackDown" leading up to WrestleMania, and while it's expected he will appear at the event, it has yet to be 100% confirmed.