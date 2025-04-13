WWE's Karrion Kross Explains The Massive Stakes Of AJ Styles' WrestleMania 41 Match

On last week's episode of "WWE Raw," AJ Styles noted that one, especially his WrestleMania 41 opponent Logan Paul, could not beat the experience that he carries forth in the squared circle. Karrion Kross, however, asserted that experience alone would not guarantee a win over Paul on WWE's grandest stage. More specifically, he emphasized the need for a more determined, and perhaps dangerous version of "The Phenomenal One," one that would undoubtedly get the job done.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kross further explained this need, which he claims isn't just for Styles, but for all of the wrestlers on the grind, including him, as well. "[AJ] is playing the pious, humble good guy card in a situation where if he loses at WrestleMania, every single person who has put time in this business to get to where they are now or the effort to get to where they want to be loses with him," Kross said. "I absolutely cannot have that."

AJ Styles VS Logan Paul at @WWE Wrestlemania is going to be a live experiment in whether everything we are told is true about finding success in this business or it's all... ONE GIANT LIE. And it's all on AJ. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/4d8rbYVsYz — Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) April 10, 2025

According to Kross, Styles is an "innovator" of modern-day wrestling, whereas Paul is an "YouTube s***head." Additionally, Kross considers Paul to be allergic to a fair fight, which in turn creates a problem for Styles, whom Kross believes is heading into WrestleMania under the false assumption of one.

"I don't have a match on the [WrestleMania] card. That I could find a way to deal with. It's not easy, but to see a guy show up to the dance that I would kill to be at with such arrogance masquerading as someone who's going to pave the way and set the example, brother, nobody wants to be like you. They just want to be phenomenal," Kross said. "And there's a difference between those two things. It's not an insult. I'm just telling you the truth. The Devil you know versus the Devil you don't. Think about it."

Tomorrow on "Raw," Styles will have an opportunity to show a more aggressive side when he takes on Kross in singles action.