WWE NXT Star Defeats Candice LeRae To Become The New Women's Speed Champion

Last October, Candice LeRae made history as the first-ever WWE Women's Speed Champion, courtesy of a victory over IYO SKY. Since then, she has boasted successful title defenses over the likes of Natalya and Zoey Stark, both of which came via time limit draws. In a new turn of events, LeRae's reign has now come to an end as WWE taped its latest "WWE Speed" match ahead of Friday's broadcast of "WWE SmackDown" from Seattle, Washington. The following article contains spoilers for viewers of "Speed."

As documented by X user Jome253, "WWE NXT" star Sol Ruca defeated LeRae in the WWE Women's Speed Championship tournament finals to claim the title. In the preceding rounds, Ruca bested former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Katana Chance and "SmackDown" star Michin. With her win, Ruca earns her first championship under the WWE banner. Meanwhile, LeRae's title reign wraps up at just under 200 days. The match itself is slated to air this Wednesday, April 16 on X.

Next weekend, Ruca will have an opportunity to win another championship when she and five other women vie for the vacant NXT Women's North American Championship in a ladder match at "NXT" Stand & Deliver. Ruca secured her spot by overcoming Fatal Influence's Jazmyn Nyx in a qualifier, while her tag team partner Zaria cemented her own with a win over Lash Legend.

The current Men's WWE Speed Champion is Dragon Lee, who captured the respective title with a victory over Andrade back in November. In the months following, Lee has successfully defended it against Ivar and Chad Gable.