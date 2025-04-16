Kevin Owens Recalls 'Really Special' WWE Moment With Sami Zayn

Two years ago, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn enjoyed a triumphant celebration in tandem when they claimed the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39. Last month, however, told a much different story as Owens emerged victorious in a brutal Street Fight against Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Still, the latter remains close to Owens' heart, especially given its location.

"That was really special,' Owens told "Unlikely With Adrian Hernandez." "Me and Sami have had a lot of big matches. We've wrestled at WrestleMania a few times and been in the same match at WrestleMania. We had a singles match at WrestleMania, that's pretty crazy. We've had pretty much every kind of match against each other in WWE, but to get to do it at the SkyDome [now known as Rogers Centre], dare I say it was probably bigger than WrestleMania to us because it's in front of our countrymen as well."

"That stadium, I went there for WrestleMania 18," Owens continued. "That's where I saw my first WrestleMania. It was very special. We wrestled in Toronto so many times on the independent scene before and now to get to do it at the biggest venue in Toronto. Seems like fans enjoyed the match quite a bit, which also means a lot."

As Owens alluded to, he and Zayn are both natives of the Quebec province in Canada. While Owens originates from the city of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Zayn hails from Laval. After this particular encounter in Toronto, Owens looked to drive Zayn into the exposed concrete, but before he could, Randy Orton returned to stop him (and then RKO him).

