Konnan Says He Loves This AEW Star As A Person But Isn't Interested In What He's Doing

Veteran star Konnan is not happy with how AEW's Claudio Castagnoli is being booked, particularly after he joined the Death Riders faction.

On a recent edition of "Keepin' it 100," Konnan was joined by co-host Disco Inferno to review the April 2, 2025, edition of "AEW Dynamite." While discussing Jon Moxley and the Death Riders' segment, Disco stated that he had spoken to someone in AEW who informed him that the Death Riders storyline is all about attacking various stars in AEW. Konnan stated that he likes Claudio Castagnoli, but is not keen to see him in this group and the current storyline that he is in.

"I love Claudio as a person, but I'm not interested in him or anything they've done with him, which is unfortunate," said Konnan. "Remember when they first came in, they brought him in like this monster? Look at him now."

Castagnoli faced Cope in the main event of the show, and Konnan was unhappy with both the length of the match and some of the moves the two performed in the ring. He was especially surprised by some of the high-risk moves Cope pulled off, particularly given his serious injury last year.

The match between Castagnoli and Cope on the aforementioned "Dynamite" show was intended to put the final touches on the Death Riders' six-man tag team match against Rated FTR, where the Jon Moxley-led group got the win, while FTR also turned on Cope. The night also ended victoriously for the Death Riders, as Moxley successfully defended his title against Swerve Strickland following a surprise appearance by the Young Bucks, who attacked Strickland.

The Death Riders have now seemingly moved away from Strickland and Cope, with Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta starting a feud with Samoa Joe and Hook on this past week's "Dynamite."