WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart Names His Top 3, All-Time Favorite Matches

For the first time in history, a match will be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame this Friday, with Bret Hart's iconic matchup with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13 being honored at this year's ceremony. The match is often celebrated due to the roles being reversed for both characters, as Hart entered the bout as a babyface, but walked out a heel, and then Austin emerging as the hero after portraying a villain. That said, the "Hitman" has several WrestleMania matches that could be inducted into the Hall Of Fame, and in a recent interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Hart revealed which three matches he believes are the best of his career.

"I think the match I had with the Bulldog at Wembley was probably my first greatest match, in the sense that it was the first one that I wasn't in a team ... the Iron Man match with Shawn Michaels, I mean, you can say what you want about our relationship and the truth is that it's hard to top that match. That was a great match ... Steve Austin match was just such a gem, like all the little things in it, the little twists and turns and the objective was sort of an experiment ... I think Steve's attitude at the time was that he was going to try to resist that a little bit and try to stay heel for as long as he could ... but I kind of knew it was a heel turn and a babyface turn all in the same match."

Hart also mentioned that Austin and himself didn't hear about the double turn until the day of WrestleMania 13, and that the "Rattlesnake" was the only other wrestler who knew Hart was going to officially turn heel the next night on "WWE Raw."

