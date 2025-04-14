Triple H Reveals Decades-Old Role WWE President Nick Khan Played At WrestleMania

WWE has just released a new documentary focused on WrestleMania 9, and Bully Ray recently hinted that the doc offers a shocking revelation about a prominent company figure in attendance. The individual in question has been revealed, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque posting a clip of "WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle" on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Never one to ask for or seek the spotlight, Nick Khan has gone from WrestleMania 9 usher to WWE President and TKO Board Member. Amazing footage of Nick working his way through @unlv in our latest documentary – WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle – airing on @peacock. Proud of... pic.twitter.com/sB0OYXfs7G — Triple H (@TripleH) April 14, 2025

The clip reveals that WWE President Nick Khan served as an usher at WrestleMania IX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Khan can briefly be seen in archival footage of the event, walking through the crowd behind Howard Finkel, wearing a green Caesar's Palace shirt.

Hulk Hogan, Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway, and former client Colin Cowherd all offered their reactions to the shot of Khan as an usher, with Hogan referring to Khan's rise as proof that the American dream is still alive.

Khan, a Las Vegas native before moving to Hawaii, was a childhood friend of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, eventually going on to law school and a career as an agent. He became an executive at the prominent Creative Artists Agency, where he had a long standing working relationship with WWE. Khan made the move from CAA to serve as President and Chief Revenue Officer of WWE in 2020, eventually becoming co-CEO alongside Stephanie McMahon before re-settling into his current role as President once again.

"WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle" is currently available to stream on Peacock. The conceit of the documentary is that WWE filmed a great deal of behind-the-scenes footage during WrestleMania IX, but it wasn't compiled for release until now. In addition to the Khan revelation, "Becoming a Spectacle" highlights the event's Ancient Rome theme, as well as the controversial decision to end the show with Hogan winning the world title.