Bully Ray Teases Mind-Blowing Reveal From WWE's WrestleMania 9 Documentary

In two weeks time, WrestleMania 41 will take place from Las Vegas, Nevada, which marks the first time in 32 years since WWE's biggest event of the year took place in Sin City. In 1993, WrestleMania 9 was hosted from Caesars Palace, but the event hasn't been remembered fondly over the years. Fans were dissatisfied with overall match quality, and the decision for Hulk Hogan to defeat Yokozuna just 22 seconds after he won the WWE World Heavyweight Title from Bret Hart. During WrestleMania week, WWE is set to release a new documentary titled, "WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle," which will cover the speciality of hosting the event in Las Vegas, and the drama behind Hogan's victory. However, in a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio" Bully Ray Dudley revealed that viewers will also learn about a personality at WrestleMania 9 who's influence on the industry is greater today than it was back then.

"Somebody is at WrestleMania 9 in Vegas that is going to blow your mind. I'm not going to stooge it off now because I want everybody to be able to see it. Somebody is there working WrestleMania 9 who now is a big deal in the world of pro wrestling ... I'm going to leave it at that and then we can always come back to the conversation because I think it's going to be very interesting to see who was there working on a very low-end, and now who's involved in a very high-end."

Bully Ray elected not to reveal who he was referring to in order to keep the documentary surprise a secret, and also refused to acknowledge whether the person was featured on the WrestleMania 9 card or was just working behind the scenes.

