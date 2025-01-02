Mistakes That Made Fans Turn On WWE Wrestlers

We've all made mistakes throughout our lives. Some small, some large, and some that you don't know are mistakes until many years later. Wrestling is an industry where one mistake can have a ripple effect that is felt for years to come, but at times these mistakes are so bad that it's the wrestlers themselves that get the short end of the stick, whether it's their fault or not.

Wrestlers are usually at the mercy of the booker. Whatever the booker says goes, and if a wrestler doesn't play ball, then they are either punished, embarrassed, or thrown out of the promotion so fast they don't know what's happened. A wrestler will go out and do the booker's bidding, they will attempt to get the crowd on their side even if they know that what they are doing is ridiculous, and the true greats of the game will get the majority of people to come around for them. However, even the very best this industry has to offer has had the fans turn on them for mistakes that they weren't even at fault for.

In the ring, there are fine margins. One slip-up or one foot wrong can take a move from being a spectacular finish to a career-ending accident, but that's not what we are talking about here today. This list will detail and break down some of the most infamous moments in WWE history where the fans turned their backs on some of the biggest stars in the industry, all because of decisions that might have looked good on paper, but ended up being massive mistakes. Given the star power of some of these names, a number of them have since recovered and rehabbed their image, while others are still feeling the effects to this day.