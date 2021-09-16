In a recent interview with Josh Martinez of Z100, Paul Heyman spoke about Brock Lesnar breaking the Undertaker’s streak at WrestleMania 30.

The Undertaker had previously stated that the finish for the match was changed multiple times before Vince McMahon decided to go with Lesnar winning the day of the show. Heyman noted that he knew Lesnar would win from the moment the match was announced.

“The moment they said they were thinking of Brock and Undertaker for Mania, I turned to Brock and said that he was going to get the streak,” Heyman stated.

Lesnar had flirted with returning to the UFC several times over the years, usually when his WWE contract was coming due. However, Heyman feels that Lesnar’s time in MMA is officially over.

“Been there, done that,” Heyman said. “If you were to tell me that Brock Lesnar would have a shoot-out in soccer with Messi, that I believe. But he has already done the MMA schtick.

“He knocked out Randy Couture, took a beating from Shane Carwin. He’s a conqueror. What more can he do in the UFC that he hasn’t done? When Brock Lesnar went out for the Minnesota Vikings in 2004, he was 295 pounds, just suffered a motorcycle accident, and he had a torn groin, broken pelvis, a wired-shut jaw, and he still ran his 100-yard dash in Olympic qualifying time.”

Heyman noted that Lesnar can also make a lot more money in the WWE than anywhere else.

“He has nothing left to prove in MMA,” Heyman stated. “He can make a lot more money in the WWE.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Z100 with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.