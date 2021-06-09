There are reportedly people within WWE who want to save Brock Lesnar’s return for a big match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Lesnar has been rumored to return to WWE for the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view, but that has not been confirmed. It was recently reported that Lesnar was mentioned early on in discussions for potential SummerSlam plans as the company wanted to do something with him on the biggest show of the summer, but nothing is official. There have been rumors & speculation on Lesnar possibly challenging WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, something Lashley himself has wanted for the past several years.

In an update, Lesnar vs. Lashley was not planned for SummerSlam as of last week, according to Dave Meltzer on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast.

Bringing Lesnar back will be a decision made by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and the Lashley match could happen at any time, but the company had not called Lesnar to return at SummerSlam as of last week, according to this new report.

Furthermore, it was noted that there are forces within WWE that don’t want Lesnar brought back until Reigns is ready to feud with him. There’s no word on when that might be, but Lesnar vs. Reigns for the title would be a SummerSlam or WrestleMania-level match.

Lesnar has been away from WWE since dropping the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre in the main event of WrestleMania 36 Night Two in 2020. His WWE contract reportedly expired last August without the two sides agreeing on new terms, despite negotiations. At that time Lesnar’s merchandise was removed from WWE Shop, but he remains a member of the RAW roster as of this writing. While Lesnar’s deal expired last year, it’s always been expected that he will return to WWE eventually.

The 2021 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view is scheduled for Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. While the 1992 SummerSlam was taped on a Saturday in England, this will be first time the biggest event of the summer airs on a Saturday night.

