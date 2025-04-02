Peacock Drops Trailer For WWE Special WrestleMania IX: Becoming A Spectacle

Given how many years have passed, it's easy to forget that WrestleMania 41 isn't the first time the "Showcase of the Immortals" has graced Las Vegas, Nevada. That occurred 32 years ago in 1993, when WrestleMania IX took place at Vegas' Caesars Palace, complete with a Roman toga theme that led to WWE labeling the event as "The World's Largest Toga Party."

And with WrestleMania back in Vegas, WWE is deciding to give a never before seen look at said toga party. Earlier on Wednesday, Peacock released the trailer for the upcoming documentary "WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle," on YouTube. The documentary will be available on Peacock starting April 11, a little more than a week before WrestleMania 41 takes place.

"Becoming a Spectacle" appears to be the first in-depth look at WrestleMania IX, and aside from the Vegas connection, will come as a surprise to fans. Historically, the event has been considered among the worst WrestleMania's, with fans and pundits citing the Undertaker vs. Giant Gonzalez bout, and the finish to the main event between Bret Hart and Yokozuna as low points.

While the trailer promises to show never-before-seen footage leading up to and during WrestleMania IX, the biggest hook of the documentary seems to revolve around the Hart-Yokozuna match, and the surprising return of Hulk Hogan leading into the show. Despite plans originally calling for Hart to retain the WWE Championship over Yokozuna, plans would change, with Hart losing the belt, only for Hogan to win it from Yokozuna minutes later. A Hart-Hogan match was set to happen later in the summer, but ultimately never took place, leading to bitter feelings between Hart and Hogan that continue to this day.