WWE Announces WrestleMania After Dark Events For Week Of 'Mania 41 In Las Vegas

Just when it seems like there's nothing else WWE could add to an already loaded WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas, the promotion finds a way to cram more in. Now, not only will fans have the choice of going to WWE World, "SmackDown," the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, NXT Stand & Deliver, or even The Roast of WrestleMania following the conclusion of Night Two, but they'll have some musical entertainment to choose from as well.

Announced in a press release on Tuesday, WWE revealed "WrestleMania After Dark," described by WWE as "an electrifying entertainment experience like never before" taking place at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel, which is also the site of WWE World and the Roast of WrestleMania. "After Dark" will take place over four nights of WrestleMania weekend, starting Thursday April 17 and concluding after Night Two of WrestleMania on April 20, suggesting it will run against, or after, the Roast.

For night one of "After Dark," fans will get a musical performance from DJ and producer Valentino Khan, with appearances from Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Rey Mysterio. That will be followed by a performance from rapper Metro Boom on Friday, alongside appearances from Bron Breakker and Liv Morgan, and a performance by Machine Gun Kelly and appearances by The Usos on Saturday.

For the final night on Sunday, "After Dark" will be headlined by old friend Flo Rida and former NFL star Rob Gronkowski, while Khan, Damian Priest and Tiffany Stratton will also be on hand. It will be Gronk's first appearance since 2020, when he served as the host of WrestleMania 36. Gronk also won the WWE 24/7 Championship at the event, holding it until June before losing it to R-Truth.