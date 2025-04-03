Reported WWE WrestleMania 41 Rundown Surfaces

With a little more than two and a half weeks before WrestleMania 41 begins on April 19, the only things known for sure about the card at this time are that CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins will main event Night One, while John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship headlines Night Two. But while there's still plenty of time for things to be moved around, WWE already seems to have a rough idea at how both shows will play out.

Wrestlevotes reported on Thursday afternoon the preliminary rundown for both nights of WrestleMania. As it currently stands, Night One will feature Punk vs. Rollins vs. Reigns, GUNTHER defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso, Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton, and Charlotte vs. Tiffany Stratton for Stratton's WWE Women's Championship. Meanwhile, Night Two would feature Cena vs. Rhodes, IYO Sky defending the WWE Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, and AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul.

According to sources, below is how the individual nights of WrestleMania are currently placed:

Night 1 – Punk vs. Reigns vs. Rollins, Gunther vs. Uso, Owens vs. Orton, Charlotte vs. Tiffany.

Night 2 – Cena vs. Rhodes, Belair vs. Ripley vs. Sky, Styles vs. Paul. While still two... — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 3, 2025

With only four matches announced for Night One, and three matches announced for Night Two, one can expect that both WrestleMania cards will be expanding as WWE gets closer to the event. Among matches rumored to be part of WrestleMania, but not yet announced, are Bron Breakker defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio, Jade Cargill taking on Naomi, New Day challenging the War Raiders for the WWE World Tag Team Championships, LA Knight defending the United States Championship against either Braun Strowman, Jacob Fatu, or both men, and Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest.