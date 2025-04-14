Bully Ray Explains Why WWE Champ TIffany Stratton 'Needs' Charlotte Flair

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is on a collision course with 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Winner Charlotte Flair, and the two have already proven to be caustic elements. Flair and Stratton engaged in an unscripted war of words recently, that have many wondering if it was the right call to put the two superstars together. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said the two women need to wrestle each other.

"There is no doubt in my mind: Tiffany Stratton needs Charlotte Flair," Bully said, believing that Charlotte is instrumental to taking Stratton to the next level of WWE Superstar. "Without Charlotte, you don't get to climb that ladder of success because she's the top of the food chain, she's the highest rung on the ladder. Tiffany Stratton should thank her lucky stars that she gets to step foot in a ring with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania because Charlotte will make Tiffany famous."

Bully believes that the current WWE Women's Champion is in a very fragile place, as she needs a win over a more seasoned wrestler to take her into the upper echelon of the women's division. The plan is much trickier in practice as a recent promo between the two women led to them trading barbs about each other's significant others, or lack thereof in the case of Flair. Stratton's rogue comment about Charlotte being thrice-divorced led to Charlotte claiming Stratton's significant other, Ludwig Kaiser, was trying to flirt with her in direct messages. Despite the rogue elements, WWE is reportedly staying the course with plans made before the two made things personal.