Backstage Update On Flair-Stratton Situation Following Latest WWE SmackDown Segment

After a trainwreck of a segment between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton on the April 4 edition of "WWE SmackDown," the duo seemed to have brought things back on track on last week's show.

As per "Fightful Select," the in-ring segment and backstage angle between Flair and Stratton on the April 11 "SmackDown" went off smoothly, and WWE executives were pleased with how the duo put the previous week's disastrous segment behind them. WWE executives liked the car park ambush angle between the two ahead of the show, where Flair came out of nowhere to attack her WrestleMania 41 opponent. In that angle, Flair viciously attacked the WWE Women's Champion, with Stratton unable to defend herself or retaliate.

After Stratton's win over Roxanne Perez on the blue brand, Flair attacked her once again, which was deemed "very stiff" as per the report. The attack went off as planned and got the thumbs up from WWE officials behind the scenes. "The Queen" inflicted a lot of damage on her young opponent, before being spoken out of hurting her even more by "SmackDown" commentator Wade Barrett.

Ahead of this past week's "SmackDown," various reports had suggested that the previous week's segment between the two stars didn't go as planned, as they went off the script and took personal shots at each other. Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer" claimed that he was told by WWE sources that the two haven't seen eye to eye for a few weeks, which ultimately boiled over during the segment. This week's "SmackDown" will be the final show before Flair and Stratton face off at WrestleMania 41, with their match set to take place on night 1 of the two-day event.