WWE RAW 4/14/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Sure, it's no "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania, but you would expect the "Raw" before WrestleMania to have some intrigue. Where Monday's episode of "Raw" absolutely flopped in terms of eye-catching action and WrestleMania-changing news, they made up for in ... video packages? Wait, we have a full roster of talent — many of which are not featured on the WrestleMania card (and could be) — and we're spending "Raw" running video packages?

I didn't catch how many video packages we had, but it felt like, at every turn, we had another 2-3 minute edit explaining everything that's gone down in the past three weeks, spliced with epic shots and some halfway decent promos. If this was not the last "Raw" before WrestleMania, this video package train would be less egregious — I still would like to see more wrestling than packages as a general rule, but if this was just some random episode of "Raw," I don't think I would have been as dissatisfied with the show as I currently am. This is not just a random episode of "Raw" though, and the fact that we had what was basically a movie feature instead of an impactful episode of "Raw" does not sit well with me.

It feels like wasted time. It's one thing to run a video package or two — there's nothing wrong with being updated on the goings-on in WWE before Saturday and Sunday's festivities — but if I note just how many video packages there are before the first hour of the show is up, we're going to have some problems. This isn't even a "this is a wrestling show" argument — that's a whole other thing. You could have given me promo train after promo train, and I wouldn't have been as mad about Monday's programming schedule as I am now. At least there would have been living, breathing wrestlers on my screen, and not just the images of them existing in the liminal space of the pre-recorded.

As my coworkers noted, you could have taken all the time it took (and probably the production, considering how high-quality WWE's video packages typically are) to make the Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY video packages, and placed that towards an actual segment with them. I would have been happy with a backstage brawl — as trite as their three-way brawls have been up until this point, it would have been better than to not have them on the show at all. As I alluded to earlier, you could have cut half of the night's video packages and given other stars the opportunity to make the WrestleMania card (even the preshow!), or to build up a star for a post-Mania push. I just don't see how you can justify the overload of video packages on such a pivotal episode of "Raw."

If nothing else, it's boring! If I wanted to watch a feature film, I would have exited "Raw" and gone to anywhere else on Netflix. We want to see wrestling, so give us wrestling!

Written by Angeline Phu