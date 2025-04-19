Kevin Knight Compares Teaching Styles Of AEW's Katsuyori Shibata & WWE's Natalya

Recent AEW signee Kevin Knight previously spent time training with both Katsuyori Shibata and Natalya Neidhart at different points in his career. While those two might not wrestle similar styles on the surface, Knight discussed learning from both performers during a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, and he indicated that they might not be so different.

"The same things that Shibata was teaching is the same thing that Natty and TJ [Wilson] were teaching over at the Dungeon," Knight said. "Using your voice, having that heart, having that energy, having that — she called it 'that f*** you,' you know what I mean? Having that whatever it is that's going to bring it out of you, that the crowd is really going to feel."

Neidhart and Wilson (previously known as Tyson Kidd in WWE) have been together for almost 25 years and married for over a decade. The "dungeon" referenced by Knight is not the traditional Hart Family Dungeon in Canada, but rather the Florida training school that Neidhart and Wilson operate together. Both continue working in WWE, with Neidhart as an onscreen talent while Wilson works as a producer.

Reflecting on his time at the New Japan Pro-Wrestling dojo in California, Knight stated that Shibata ensured he had the fundamentals down before moving on to anything else. After playing football in his youth, Knight felt the physical aspects of wrestling come naturally to him, but it was his time training with Shibata and Natalya that taught him the importance of cutting promos to win over the hearts and minds of the audience.

