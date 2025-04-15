Matt Hardy Expects This AEW Top Guy Can Reach An Even Higher Level

Former AEW star Matt Hardy believes that one of his former colleagues is flying high right now in AEW, but still has the potential to reach even greater heights in the coming months. During a recent edition of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Hardy believes that Will Ospreay, one of AEW's most popular stars, is just a few steps away from being a genuine megastar.

"I don't think Will Ospreay has got as big as he can get," Hardy said. "He is so talented, he is so gifted, I think there's something, there will be some incident, there will be something that will happen that will trigger, and it will, like, send him in a new direction, and there will be something organic because he's doing so many top level things. Something organic that happens it really–he's going to get the opportunity to be beloved. I mean I feel like he's in such a great position right now, there's going to be just like one more layer of something that is–that comes into him, it may even happen organically as I was just saying. That is going to catapult him to the next level."

The thing to catapult Ospreay to the next level could come in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. At the time of writing, Ospreay has reached the semi-finals, and will face Konosuke Takeshita this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" for a chance to advance to the finals at Double or Nothing on May 25. The winner of the tournament will challenge for the AEW World Championship at All In Texas on July 12, something Ospreay will desperately want as he will get the chance to walk in to Forbidden Door in London as the AEW World Champion with a victory.

Please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.