Bully Ray Thinks This WWE WrestleMania 41 Match Could Steal The Show

This upcoming Sunday on the second night of WrestleMania 41, Drew McIntyre will battle Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight. Throughout the past year, "The Scottish Warrior" has often felt screwed over by Priest, who cashed in his Money In The Bank contract on him at WrestleMania 40, and also prevented him from reclaiming the World Heavyweight Championship on multiple occasions. Since then, issues have only amplified between both men, but unfortunately, their upcoming match has slightly been overlooked due to the amount of high stakes bouts scheduled for WrestleMania 41. That said, Bully Ray Dudley believes McIntyre and Priest will impress at the event, explaining on "Busted Open Radio" that it could be one of the best matches across the entire weekend.

"I think it can be sleeper show stealer ... Street Fight, anything goes, big guys, meat slapping meat, plenty of toys, hard workers, good psychology. I'd put some money on them where you're talking about them after night one."

Following Bully Ray's comments, WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry provided his thoughts on the lineup for this year's WrestleMania, explaining that the show is built differently compared to previous years, which could work in WWE's favor.

"This is going to be a very memorable WrestleMania. I think the potential for this WrestleMania will be one to tell a lot of stories about because of the quality of the matches, they may not be as iconic of matches as we've seen in a year with streaks and multiple championships or big time triple threats ... this is a meat a potatoes, blue collar WrestleMania."

