Big Update In TNA Star Ryan Nemeth's Lawsuit Against AEW

While developments have been slow regarding the lawsuit filed against AEW by Kevin Kelly and the Tate Twins, it's been the exact opposite regarding Ryan Nemeth's lawsuit against the promotion. The back and forth between the two sides has seen Nemeth seek to take the lawsuit to trial, while AEW has petitioned for the matter to be taken to arbitration.

In the end, it appears AEW has won out, though not by a judge ruling. POST Wrestling reports that court filings from Nemeth on Friday and Monday show that Nemeth is seeking to voluntarily dismiss his lawsuit, while AEW filed to dismiss their petition for arbitration on Monday. Nemeth's attorney, Mike Caspino, later told POST that a settlement between the two sides hadn't been reached, with Nemeth and AEW instead deciding to resolve the matter via private arbitration.

It's unclear what led to Nemeth reversing his course on his lawsuit, and his filings offered no clues behind his change of heart. However, wiggle room remains for him to change his mind. While the move to arbitration would seem to resolve the issues between AEW and Nemeth, both sides' withdrawals were done without prejudice. As such, both Nemeth or AEW could choose to "revive their claims in court at any time," should arbitration go nowhere.

Other than AEW, the person who perhaps will be most relieved this matter has a light at the end of the tunnel is WWE star CM Punk. While not the centerpiece of Nemeth's complaint, Punk was named alongside AEW and its owner, Tony Khan, with Nemeth accusing Punk and Khan of attempting to blackball him from wrestling.