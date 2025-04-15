Dave Meltzer Speculates On Schedule For WWE's SNME, Part Of TKO's Tampa Takeover

This past March, it was announced that WWE's first Premium Live Event following WrestleMania 41 would be Backlash, which will be hosted from the Enterprise Center in St.Louis, Missouri. The event is set to take place on May 10, but north of the border in Montreal, Canada, UFC 315 will be hosted from the Bell Centre on the same night. TKO, the parent company to WWE, has yet to reveal any start time changes due to both events occurring on the same day, leading Dave Meltzer to speculate on TKO's potential strategy to manage the scheduling overlap.

"The 10th is UFC pay-par-view and a WWE pay-per-view on the same night, probably not head-to-head. They'll probably move WWE early and UFC at its normal time, but man that's a lot of stuff." He said on the "Wrestling Observer Radio."

Meltzer also noted that Memorial Day weekend will be a "brutal" schedule due to the amount of shows that will take place across TKO "Tampa Takeover," which will feature four WWE events from May 24-27. To kickoff the weekend, WWE is set to host Saturday Night's Main Event from Tampa, Florida at the Yuengling Center on May 24, with NXT Battleground, as well as episodes of "WWE Raw," and "WWE NXT" scheduled to transpire on the following three nights from the same venue.

Also on the same weekend, AEW Double Or Nothing will air live from Glendale, Arizona from the Desert Diamond Arena, with both the NBA and NHL expected to feature playoff games throughout the weekend as well.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.