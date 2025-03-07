WWE Is Taking Over Tampa Memorial Day Weekend With SNME, Battleground, Raw & NXT

On May 25, All Elite Wrestling will host its seventh annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. As of today, that event now has some competition as WWE is running their own series of shows that same weekend.

According to a WWE press release, the company will host four consecutive events from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, beginning with Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, in partnership with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission and Vinik Sports Group. The upcoming Memorial Day weekend will mark WWE's third SNME event since the series revival in December 2024, and the first to feature 16-time world champion John Cena, who is fresh off a heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber. The May 24 edition of WWE SNME will broadcast on NBC at 8pm ET while also simulcasting on Peacock.

In addition to Saturday Night's Main Event, the city of Tampa will be home to this year's "WWE NXT" Battleground premium live event, which will directly broadcast against AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday, May 25. WWE's Florida takeover will then continue with "WWE Raw" on May 26 before wrapping up with the May 27 episode of "NXT." Pre-sale ticket opportunities for the aforementioned events will start next Wednesday, March 12 through Ticketmaster, with three and four-day combo packages being released two days later.

The most recent edition of SNME took WWE to San Antonio, Texas on January 25. Meanwhile, the 2024 "NXT" Battleground event emanated from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.