Matt Hardy Looks Back On Working With WWE's Kevin Owens In ROH

Ever since Kevin Owens announced he was stepping away from wrestling due to a serious neck injury, fans and wrestlers alike have been sharing their favorite memories of the former WWE Universal Champion, as well as their favorite matches. Current TNA Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy is one of those people, who took to his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast to express how much he loved the time he got to work with Owens when the two men were in ROH together.

"The thing I love most I think about Kevin Owens, I want to put him over huge, I loved the opportunity to work with him when I did at Ring of Honor. It was generally just a pleasure, it really was. Genuinely, I enjoyed it so, so much. I had such a great time doing it and some of the ideas he had, he was just so creative, he was so good, and you could tell he's a guy that had a great wrestling mind. He's a guy who got it when it came to getting it in the business. Kevin Owens gets it."

Hardy also loved the fact that Owens has had such a successful career in WWE, winning multiple championships and headlining WrestleMania's, despite many people body-shaming him during his early years, and calling him overweight for wrestling in a t-shirt. Hardy and Owens were briefly in the S.C.U.M stable together in ROH, but after Owens was fired from the group, he would go on to have a no disqualification match with Hardy at the 2013 "Best in the World," which Hardy would end up winning. They would cross paths sporadically across the next year before Owens signed with WWE in 2014.

