Ricky Saints To Collide With Ethan Page At WWE NXT Stand And Deliver

Ricky Saints' opponent for his first North American Championship defense after defeating Shawn Spears for the gold was determined in the opening match of "WWE NXT" on Tuesday. He'll be facing a former AEW foe in "All Ego" Ethan Page at Stand & Deliver. Page defeated Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King, Wes Lee, and Eddy Thorpe in a fatal four-way match to earn his spot at the event on WrestleMania Saturday.

The men were already in the ring and ready to go when "NXT" began, and Saints made his entrance before the bell rang to take his place on commentary. His potential challengers battled back-and-forth in the ring, including one big spot where Lee got Thorpe and Page up off the turnbuckle and threw them, and they suplexed King in the process. The match spilled outside of the ring and Page threw Thorpe into Saints at ringside and Saints went after "All Ego," but the referee ejected the champion as Page waved goodbye.

Lee had another big spot where he hit a Whisper in the Wind to King as he sat atop the shoulders of Page and Thorpe. King hit a Coronation in an attempt to end the match, but Page hit a Twisted Grin and pinned King for the victory. After the match, Page got on the microphone in the ring, but Saints ambushed him from the crowd and hit him with a spear.