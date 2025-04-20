WWE's Kevin Owens Names His No. 1 WrestleMania Moment

Across his WWE career so far, Kevin Owens has graced the WrestleMania stage eight times, with the latest seeing him vie for the United States Championship. Two years before that, Owens marked his personal favorite big stage moment when he battled WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in a No Holds Barred Match at WrestleMania 38.

"I have to put that one [against 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38] at the top," Owens told "Unlikely With Adrian Hernandez." "It was so unfathomable just a few months before that would happen, and I worked for it, is the funny part.

"I met 'Stone Cold' in 2005 at an airport," Owens continued. "He gave me advice that I took to heart, applied it to my career. That advice helped me make it to WWE. Before I got to WWE, there were few years before, I emailed him because I was a big fan of his podcast. I told him, 'Hey, I met you in 2005 at an airport. You gave me this advice and it really helped me a lot.' He remembered that interaction, and he ended up having me on his podcast at the time. So, that was a huge moment for me as an independent wrestler. Then, not long after that, WWE came calling."

At WrestleMania 38, Austin and Owens introduced a number of weapons, including steel chairs, tables, and an ATV. In the end, Austin emerged victorious, courtesy of a Stunner. This year, Owens was slated to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. Due to a neck injury, however, "The Prizefighter" was forced to withdraw from the match. The timetable for his in-ring return is currently unknown, though he is expected to undergone surgery if he hasn't already.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Unlikely" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.