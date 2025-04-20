Triple H Says This WWE Hall Of Famer Was One Of Few To Help Him Backstage

Paul "Triple H" Levesque has remembered how WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin helped him during his early years in the business.

The professional wrestling industry is notoriously cutthroat, with many wrestlers rarely taking the time to support their peers. However, during a recent conversation on the "Flagrant" podcast, Triple H revealed that the "Texas Rattlesnake" was one of the few who lent him a helping hand in the business.

"Steve was one of the few guys like, when I started in WCW, he was there as "Stunning" Steve Austin, kind of in the middle of the card at that point. But he was one of the guys who, when I was just the new kid coming in the door — which was especially tough in the business back then — would actually talk to me," revealed Triple H. "I was young and just trying to get started, and Steve was one of the few who'd come over and say, 'Hey dude, I noticed you were doing this — maybe try that instead,' or whatever. He was super cool like that."

Triple H was poised to get a big push in 1996, beginning by winning the King of the Ring 1996. But he was punished for his involvement in the Kliq's Curtain Call moment, and Austin benefited from the punishment, with his now-famous post-match promo cited as the start of his "Stone Cold" persona. "The Game" holds no resentment towards Austin and, in hindsight, believes that he was not ready for the win and the ensuing push that would've followed.

"Once that wasn't happening for me, I just kind of put it out of my mind. I was happy for Steve. As my career progressed later, it's a funny thing how life works. Like, I look back at that now and I think, I wasn't ready," said Triple H.

Austin and Levesque's friendship began in WCW, during the latter's brief run with the promotion, before they both became integral parts of the Attitude Era in WWE.