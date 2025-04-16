LA Knight Reacts To Rumored Rumble Heat With WWE's Drew McIntyre

WWE stars LA Knight and Drew McIntyre were rumored to have some animosity towards one another earlier this year following a disagreement over their spots in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Speaking to "Gorilla Position" ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41, Knight downplayed the idea of any bad blood between the performers by joking about the situation.

"When don't I have heat? At the same time, I'm too old for heat," Knight said with a laugh.

At the time, reports indicated that McIntyre made his frustrations clear backstage that Knight had created timing issues during the match. McIntyre then reportedly left the building almost immediately. This was followed up on "WWE SmackDown," with Knight referencing the rumors during a promo. Then, on that same night, McIntyre pinned Knight to earn a place in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. When asked about McIntyre reportedly storming out after the Royal Rumble, Knight continued to make light of the rumors.

"He had to leave because the show was over," Knight said. "At some point, everybody's gotta go home. He stormed out? I didn't even know. No idea. I got to the back, I got to the monitor, I saw the rest of the deal. He was already back there before I was. His ass got tossed already. ... I didn't know anything about it until I was sitting at home, Sunday night, and then somebody sent me an article. And I was like, 'Ah. That's interesting.'"

Though they could always circle back around for a prolonged feud, the two performers have moved on to different storylines for the time being. Both have singles matches at WrestleMania, with Knight defending the WWE United States Championship against Jacob Fatu while McIntyre faces Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Gorilla Position" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.