LA Knight References WWE Royal Rumble Reports In SmackDown Promo Vs. Drew McIntyre

LA Knight referenced reports about heat with Drew McIntyre following the Royal Rumble ahead of their triple threat Elimination Chamber qualifier match against Jimmy Uso on "WWE SmackDown," just days after the reports that McIntyre was furious following the Rumble match. Reports indicated McIntyre was visibly upset following his seemingly unceremonious elimination by Damian Priest and stormed out of the arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. The issues seemed to have stemmed from timing issues caused by spots involving Knight. At one point before leaving, McIntyre allegedly was said to have proclaimed Knight just "had to get his s*** in."

On Friday, McIntyre was first out for the match and cut a promo about moving to "SmackDown" before he was interrupted by Uso. Knight followed shortly after, mic in hand, and beckoned the camera in closer and cut a promo about the importance of men's mental health, speaking directly down the lens before addressing McIntyre.

"In my life, in my career, I want to be somebody who effects good change before I die," Knight said. "So I'm going to speak to all the men, all the boys... I mean this from the bottom of my heart, if something arises in your life that hits you just, it hits you in the feels and you have to cry, let it out. It's good for your mental health."

Knight then ran down McIntyre and said there were three things guaranteed in life, death, taxes and "Drew McIntyre crying like a damn baby." He wrapped up the promo by directly addressing the reports, and said, "Oh, wait. I forgot to get my stuff in," before having the crowd shout his catch phrase. Despite the shade from Knight, McIntyre won the bout to get in the Chamber match.