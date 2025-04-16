Bully Ray Hates This Aspect Of AEW's Death Riders Story 'But At Least It's Different'

AEW's Death Riders storyline has quickly become one of the most criticized angles, largely due to the faction's initial potential and how different the presentation of Jon Moxley and his faction members was at first. According to Bully Ray during a recent episode of "Busted Open After Dark," there's another aspect to the Death Riders that leaves him with a sour taste in his mouth.

"How do I know [Moxley] is the AEW World Champion? Because the announcers called it. I haven't seen that championship belt in forever," the veteran pointed out. "I can't be the only one out there that despises the fact that we don't see the AEW World Heavyweight Championship." Despite this, Bully still tried to "give the flipside" to the angle, and noted that while he's not happy with the presentation, it's different.

"I've never seen a company or a champion not want to show the championship," he added. "I've seen champions disrespect championships before, I remember Naito in New Japan disrespecting like the International Championship or their Intercontinental Championship, but that wasn't the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship." Bully continued to emphasize how the AEW World Championship is continually being disrespected and again pointed out that it's something that he hates, but gave props to AEW for doing something different.

Interestingly, former AEW star and pro wrestling veteran Matt Hardy also shared the fan sentiment that the storyline has run it's course, despite noting that he believes Moxley is the heart and soul of AEW. Hardy made sure to note how hard he knows Moxley has worked all his career, but criticized the group and the way they're going about their mission.

