Bully Ray Calls This AEW Star One Of The 'Most Credible' Wrestlers On The Planet

Bully Ray has described AEW wrestler Katsuyori Shibata as one of the most credible wrestlers currently in the business, while praising the character he has portrayed on AEW television.

Ray, on a recent edition of "Busted Open After Dark," analyzed Shibata's match with Jon Moxley on "AEW Dynamite," detailing why the Japanese star has impressed him recently.

"Shibata is one of the most credible professional wrestlers on the planet. Now, I don't know if Shibata can go the way he used to go back in the day. Shibata had the head injury and came back from that; I have been extremely entertained by Shibata in AEW. That's an oxymoron, right? Shibata and entertaining. Shibata is not an entertaining pro wrestler, but in AEW, he has been very entertaining to me, especially with the use of the phone, Alexa or Siri, whichever," said Ray.

Shibata, who has had a background in MMA, is one of the most intense wrestlers to come out of the Japanese Strong Style of wrestling, which he has showcased in his run in AEW ever since he first appeared in 2022.

Ray, further in the podcast, understood the reasoning for Shibata's quick loss to Moxley at the show, stating that the chokehold loss was a way to protect the Japanese star. He, however, lamented the fact that Shibata did not sell the piledriver, with Ray stating that he has become desensitized to AEW stars not selling moves like the piledriver and feels it's "par for the course" in the promotion. Shibata and the rest of The Opps faction have been feuding with Death Riders over the last few weeks, with them even getting a win over the Moxley-led faction on this week's "Dynamite" and winning the AEW Trios Championship.